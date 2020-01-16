REPORT: LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda expected to be named Baylor head coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple media outlets are reporting LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is expected to be named the next head coach of Baylor.
____________
RELATED STORIES:
- Here’s where you can buy LSU National Champions gear
- Parade planned, mayor to present LSU Tigers with key to city after CFP National Championship win
- How many people watched LSU dominate Clemson
- Ed Orgeron, coaching staff earn big payday for LSU’s national championship victory
- It’s official: Panthers hire Joe Brady as youngest offensive coordinator in NFL
____________
Aranda, 43, will be replacing Matt Rhule, who is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.
Aranda has been the defensive coordinator at LSU for four seasons and is considered one of the top defensive minds in college football.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.