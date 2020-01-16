Police investigating deadly shooting on Pocasset Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one man was killed in a shooting on Pocasset Street Wednesday.
Police say the shooting happened Wednesday, Jan. 15 around 3 a.m. outside a home in the 3700 block of Pocasset Street. Daniel Lewis, 25, was killed in the shooting. Police say Lewis was found outside his home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police ask that anyone with information please call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
