New Roads to hold special parade for LSU’s Patrick Queen

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Patrick Queen will receive a key to the city in a special ceremony in New Roads on Sunday, Jan. 19.
A parade will also be held in Queen’s honor. The parade starts at 3 p.m. on Main Street in New Roads. Queen is originally from Ventress and played for Livonia High School.
Queen announced Wednesday, Jan. 15 that he’ll forgo his senior year at LSU in order to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
The LSU Tigers won the national championship against the Clemson Tigers on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.