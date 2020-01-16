Lyft donating to Carley McCord scholarship fund for every ride taken during LSU championship parade

“In honor of Carley McCord, the NSU Alumni Association has set up the Carley McCord Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will go to women pursuing a career in sports journalism at the university. The McCord family will review applications and choose a recipient every year. To help support the scholarship fund, Lyft has pledged to donate $2.00 for every ride taken to/from the LSU Victory Parade - which will roll on Saturday, January 18th.”

Lyft