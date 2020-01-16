Lyft donating to Carley McCord scholarship fund for every ride taken during LSU championship parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In honor of Carley McCord, the sports journalist who was killed in a small plane crash in Lafayette on Dec. 28, 2019 while on the way to the Peach Bowl, Lyft is donating to a scholarship fund created after her death for every ride taken during LSU’s championship victory parade.
Lyft says it will donate $2 for each ride taken to and from the parade, which is celebrating LSU’s national championship win over Clemson on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
