LSU Women’s Basketball faces No. 10 Miss. State in big road test

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - The Coach Nikki Fargas and the LSU Women’s Basketball team (13-3) will travel to “StarkVegas” to face No. 10 Mississippi State (15-2) on Jan. 16.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Mississippi State Bulldogs are currently number one and the Tigers are number three in the SEC standings.
The game will be televised on the SEC+ Network.
Two of the Lady Tigers’ three losses have been by eight points or less.
Senior LSU Forward Anaya Mitchell is currently ranked number one in the country for field goal percentage, making 71 percent of her shots from the field.
The Lady Tigers are averaging 66.6 points per game. The Lady Bulldogs are averaging 83.8 points per game.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.