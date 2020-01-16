Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Tate Reeves has been inaugurated as the 65th governor of Mississippi. He took the oath of office Tuesday at the state Capitol. Reeves said in his inaugural speech that he will work “for all Mississippi.” Reeves succeeds Republican Phil Bryant, who served two terms. Reeves was lieutenant governor for the past eight years and previously served eight years as state treasurer. The 45-year-old governor says he wants to clean up the prison system that has been shaken by deadly violence. He also says he wants to increase teacher salaries that are among the lowest in the United States.