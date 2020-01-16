It’s official: Panthers hire Joe Brady as youngest offensive coordinator in NFL

CHARLOTTE (WAFB) - The Carolina Panthers have officially hired former LSU quarterback coach Joe Brady as an offensive coordinator.
Brady will work under the Panthers’ new head coach, Matt Rhule.
At 30 years old, Brady has become the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL.
Brady spent two years as a graduate assistant at Penn State from 2015 to 2016. He then spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints, before joining the reigning national champion LSU Tigers as their passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.
He was recently named as the winner for the Broyles Award. The Broyles Award is an annual award given to the best assistant coach in college football.
In 2019, LSU led the SEC in scoring offense, total offense, passing offense and first downs. This year’s LSU offense was the first in the history of the SEC to feature a 4,000-yard passer (Joe Burrow), a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire), and two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson).
In Brady’s first year with New Orleans in 2017, the Saints finished No. 2 in the NFL in total offense and they were the only team in the league to finish the year ranked in the top five in both passing and rushing. The Saints were also No. 4 in the league in scoring offense.
