Hammond brewery offering free service industry sign language classes

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - It’s debatable, but Jucifer might be one of the best juicy IPAs on the market. It’s brewed right down I-12 at Hammond-based craft nrewery, Gnarly Barley.
But the folks at Gnar Bar are doing more than just brewing up delicious booze, they’re offering sign language classes for service industry professionals.
The classes were announced via a video posted to the brewery’s Facebook and are being hosted in partnership with the North Shore Deaf Action Center. The goal is to bridge the gap in communication between the hard of hearing and restaurant workers.
Classes will be held at the brewery, located at 1709 Corbin Road in Hammond from 5 to 6 p.m. every Thursday for eight weeks, excluding Feb. 13 and Mar. 12.
The best part? Classes are free.
“You just have to buy your beer to help loosen up those hands,” the event page reads. “We are aiming to help Hammond become a forever welcoming city for people of all backgrounds and ways of life. These classes will include pivotal terms for everyday items that industry people deal with daily.”
