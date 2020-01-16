Eric’s Grocery catches fire on North Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grocery store on North Street in Baton Rouge caught fire early Thursday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out in a back storage area of the store around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 16. Spokesman Curt Monte says the fire was contained to a back storage area.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the flames.
Entergy crews were on-hand to monitor power levels to the affected strip mall and surrounding areas as a precaution. Traffic was closed on North Street while crews worked to extinguish the flames.
Monte says they’re thankful the fire happened outside of normal business hours. No injuries were reported.
