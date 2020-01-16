96.1 FM’s Scotty Mac and Margie Maybe among layoffs of Baton Rouge radio personalities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime 96.1 FM radio personalities Scotty Mac and Margie Maybe were amongst four DJs laid off from three of iHeartMedia’s Baton Rouge radio stations, sources tell WAFB.
Personalities Jeff Haber of 102.5 WFMF and Brittany of 101.5 WYNK were also terminated from iHeartMedia.
Several of the local personalities took to social media to say “goodbye” to their faithful listeners.
The music website Billboard reported widespread layoffs at iHeartMedia radio stations across the country on Jan. 14.
iHeartMedia also owns the Baton Rouge radio station WJBO 1150 AM.
