FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected Saturday as cold front moves through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been yet another warm, muggy day across south Louisiana with Thursday afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s for many WAFB communities. As expected, we’ve had scattered showers in the area, loosely linked to a weak cold front that has sagged southward through the region during the day.
With that cold front draped across the northern Gulf Friday, we will get a welcome drop in humidity. The cooler, less humid air, coupled with winds from the east-northeast, should limit any onset of fog Friday morning. As a result, for the first time in days, we will not be dealing with a morning Dense Fog Advisory.
Unfortunately, rather than Thursday’s cold front sweeping the clouds out of the area Friday, the nearby front and the upper level moist flow off the Pacific will keep clouds in the area Friday. While we can’t rule out a spotty sprinkle or two Friday, the vast majority of the area stays rain-free. Friday daybreak temperatures will be in the mid 50s for the capital region, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s under the clouds.
A cold front will move from northwest to southeast across the state Saturday, with rain likely during the day. The current First Alert Forecast has rain chances set at 60% to 70% Saturday. However, the Storm Team is not expecting active, stormy weather with the passing front and rain totals are expected to stay under 0.25″ for the majority of WAFB neighborhoods.
The LSU National Championship celebration Saturday is set to go in spite of the wet forecast. The main activities will be in the PMAC beginning at 12 p.m. The pre-celebration parade through the LSU campus may be canceled, depending on rains at 11 a.m. The bottom line is the party is on with or without the parade, so go ahead and head to campus!
While Saturday’s front may not be a stormy one, the continental air behind the front will deliver a substantial drop in temperatures for next week. Plan for highs in the 50s from Sunday through Wednesday. But the good news is all four days are expected to be rain-free.
Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrances and community activities will see sunshine through the day, but it will be cool, with a morning start in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s. The extended outlook calls for a freeze Tuesday morning with the potential for a followup morning freeze Wednesday morning (Jan. 21 and 22).
Afternoon temperatures will return to the 60s for the remainder of next week, but the warm-up comes with rains Thursday and Friday.
