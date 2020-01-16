FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another foggy morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dense fog advisory is in effect for the majority of southeast Louisiana until 10 a.m. Once again, visibility is significantly limited in many neighborhoods.
Otherwise, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies this Thursday with a few scattered showers and a 30% chance of coverage possible primarily in the afternoon.
Not quite as warm as yesterday with temps topping out in the mid-70°s.
Overnight, spotty rain and breezy under cloudy skies with a low 57°.
Expect a sun/cloud mix Friday with less rain and a cooler high of 69°.
