Disney classics returning to big screen at Movie Tavern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four of Disney's classic and most iconic movies are returning to the big screen during the Enchanted Tales Film Series at Movie Tavern.
Aladdin, The Lion King, Sleeping Beauty, and Pocahontas will play at the Movie Tavern locations at Citiplace in Baton Rouge, Covington, and at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs.
Admission to the Enchanted Tales films is $6 per person. Each film will play at participating theatres on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Jan. 24 until Feb. 17, plus a bonus day on Feb. 17 for President' Day.
Showings will take place at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here.
Following the Enchanted Tales Film Series, the family fun will continue with the next season of the Kids Dream Family Film Series. Moviegoers can mark their calendars for the return of “Abominable,” “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” “Ugly Dolls” and more playing at participating theatres February 21-April 5.
ENCHANTED TALES SCHEDULE:
January 24-26: “Aladdin” — Rated G (1992)
January 31-February 2: “The Lion King” — Rated G (1994)
February 7-9: “Sleeping Beauty” — Rated G (1959)
February 14-17: “Pocahontas” — Rated G (1995)
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.