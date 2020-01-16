Clyde Edwards-Helaire announces for NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Following a wave of six others, LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire has declared he’ll enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
The running back made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, Jan. 15, just two days after the Tigers’ impressive win over Clemson in the national championship.
In his announcement, Edwards-Helaire thanked God, his parents, Coach O, Coach Faulk, Coach Moffitt, Jack Marucci, Micki Collins, Shelly Mullenix, Greg Stringfellow, LSU video/creative crews, and of course, his teammates.
In the announcement, he also expressed some fear about entering the draft, while saying this is a “knowledgeable decision.”
Six other LSU players also declared for the draft Wednesday. They are:
