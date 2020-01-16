Chef John Folse’s Favorite Oatmeal Cookies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s nothing much more classic than an oatmeal raisin cookie! Sure, it’s not the first choice of many, because a lot of people opt for chocolate chip or sugar, however, after trying these, they may just become your new favorite!
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 24 cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup old-fashioned oatmeal 1 cup plus 1 tbsp flour ¼ tsp salt ¾ tsp baking soda
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ cup butter 1 cup brown sugar ½ tsp pure vanilla extract 1 egg
½ cup milk chocolate chips ½ cup chopped pecans ½ cup golden raisins
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Grease two large cookie sheets with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
In a large bowl, sift together flour, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon.
In a separate mixing bowl, cream butter, sugar, and vanilla. Add egg and mix well.
Add flour mixture, oatmeal, chocolate chips, pecans, and raisins, blending well. Mixture will be very thick.
Drop rounded tablespoons of batter onto prepared cookie sheets. Flatten dough to about ½ inch thick.
Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown.
