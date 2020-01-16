Bus traveling with LSU football team involved in crash; no players on board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving a bus traveling with the LSU football team to the Baton Rouge airport was reported Thursday, Jan. 16.
The team and other staffers departed from LSU’s campus to celebrate their national championship victory at the White House earlier Thursday.
The crash occurred near I-110 North at Evangeline Street and involved two tour buses and two other vehicles, according to a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department. No injuries were reported on the bus.
BRPD reports the buses involved were carrying auxiliary personnel, not players.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.