Stabbing in Donaldsonville leaves one dead; suspect arrested

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One man has been arrested for the stabbing death of David Ealem in Ascension Parish on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The sheriff’s office says deputies were dispatched to a home on Houmas Street in Donaldsonville just after 10 p.m. Ealem was found lying on the ground unresponsive. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives say that Samuel Gray, Jr., 39, of Donaldsonville, stabbed Ealem during an altercation that started for unknown reasons.
Gray was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 15 and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on one charge of second-degree murder. No bond has been set yet.
