Raising Cane’s to give away free box combos to celebrate LSU’s CFP National Championship victory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will celebrate Coach Ed Orgeron and LSU’s College Football Playoff National Championship victory by giving away free box combos to customers in Louisiana.
Raining Cane’s will give vouchers for a free Box Combo meal to the first 100 dine-in customers at all 65 of its Louisiana restaurants open up on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Customers can redeem the vouchers for the free meal on their next visit.
“This perfect football season is cause for celebration!” said Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “The energy and excitement that Coach O and the team have brought to Louisiana is incredible and we are excited to be celebrating with our customers all throughout the state.”
Coach Orgeron has served as the spokesperson for the Baton Rouge-based restaurant since in 2017.
