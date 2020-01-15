Pelicans tweet Zion Williamson is ready to make NBA debut in New Orleans following injury

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - According to a Tweet from the Pelicans Zion Williamson is expected to make his debut at home.
Williamson will make his triumphant debut against San Antonio on Wednesday, Jan 22.
Williamson started to have discomfort in his right knee towards the end of preseason games. An MRI revealed he had a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee. Williamson underwent surgery on Oct. 21, the day before the team’s regular-season opener in Toronto.
He has spent the last three months recovering.
