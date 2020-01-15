Patrick Queen declares for the NFL Draft

Patrick Queen declares for the NFL Draft
(Source: KPLC)
By Amanda Lindsley | January 15, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 3:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football player Patrick Queen has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Queen took to Twitter to announce his decision on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The linebacker said, “The opportunity to wear purple and gold was a childhood dream.”

Queen was also named defensive MVP for the National Championship game.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.