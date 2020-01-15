Former Southern University player elected to NFL Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 15 person slate for the class of 2020 was revealed live today Jan. 15 on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football."
The special slate consists of 15 seniors (those who played more than 25 years ago), three contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two coaches. Former Southern University player Harold Carmichael was one of the lucky former players chosen for the honor.
The Jags wide receiver was the picked in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.
Carmichael’s career started with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1971 to 1983. He finished his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys in 1984.
The wide receiver played 182 games over 14 seasons.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.