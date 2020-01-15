Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at neighbor who refused to turn down music

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man is behind bars and facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at his neighbor for playing music too loud.
Arrest reports say officers with BRPD were dispatched to a home on N. 37th Street on Tuesday, Jan. 14 after gunshots were fired. The victim was allegedly playing loud music and his neighbor, Byron Johnson, confronted him and asked him to turn it down. The victim told investigators he refused to turn down the music.
Johnson allegedly went back to his home, grabbed a handgun, and shot at the victim, but missed. A shell casing was recovered from near the victim’s front door.
Officers attempted to contact Johnson at his home, but he refused to answer the door, resulting in a brief standoff.
Johnson was eventually arrested without further incident and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
