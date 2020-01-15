LSU’s Justin Jefferson declares for 2020 NFL Draft

LSU’s Justin Jefferson declares for 2020 NFL Draft
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 2) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
January 15, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 5:00 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson announced on Twitter Wednesday, Jan. 15 that he’s declaring for the NFL Draft, just two days after the Tigers won the national championship against Clemson in New Orleans.

“To my LSU family and to all LSU fans, THANK YOU.”
Justin Jefferson

In his tweet, Jefferson thanked his brothers, Jordan and Rickey, as well as Coach Ed Orgeron, all the coaches and coaching staff, his teammates, the fans, and his parents.

Jefferson is the fourth LSU player to declare for the draft Wednesday. Others include Grant Delpit, Lloyd Cushenberry, and Patrick Queen.

Justin Jefferson announced on Twitter Wednesday, Jan. 15 that he's declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Justin Jefferson announced on Twitter Wednesday, Jan. 15 that he's declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. (Source: Twitter)

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.