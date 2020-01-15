LSU softball picked to finish No. 3 in the SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The 2020 SEC Softball Preseason Coache’s Poll was released Wednesday, Jan. 15 and league coaches have predicted the LSU softball team to finish third.
The Tigers are coming off of a 43-19 season and 14-10 in SEC play in 2019. 16 players from last season will be returning from last year’s squad and will add seven newcomers.
All-American Shelbi Sunseri is back for her junior season, while two-time All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive performer Aliyah Andrews returns to the outfield.
LSU opened the 2020 season with its first practice last Thursday. The season opener is set for February 6 in Tiger Park, taking on Central Arkansas at 6 p.m.
The Crimson Tide, who received 11 first-place votes, returns 13 letter winners from last year’s program that finished the 2019 season with an overall record of 60-10 and a 18-6 mark in league play. Tennessee earned two first-place votes and was tabbed to finish second in the SEC. Kentucky came in fourth, and Florida rounded out the top five.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
Place, School, Points
1. Alabama (11), 143
2. Tennessee (2), 129
3. LSU, 117
4. Kentucky, 101
5. Florida, 92
6. Georgia, 84
7. Arkansas, 80
8. Ole Miss, 62
9. South Carolina, 56
10. Missouri, 54
11. Auburn, 52
T12. Mississippi State, 22
T12. Texas A&M, 22
