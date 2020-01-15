Lloyd Cushenberry declares for the NFL Draft

LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.
By Amanda Lindsley | January 15, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 3:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football player Lloyd Cushenberry has announced he will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cushenberry took to social media to announce his decision on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The Dutchtown graduate went on to say, “I am forever grateful for all of you and your support.”

