Last day to finalize Restore LA grant agreement Jan. 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday, Jan. 15 is the last day to finalize your Restore LA grant agreement.
The following deadlines apply to the Homeowner Assistance Program. If you have any questions about the deadlines below and how they may impact you, please contact your case manager or call 866-735-2001.
- Survey deadline: October 19, 2018
- Application deadline: November 16, 2018
- Final deadline to execute grant agreement: Wednesday, January 15, 2020*
- Final deadline to complete construction under Solution 2: 360 days from the date of grant execution
* This deadline may not apply if you have SBA DOB. Please reach out to your assigned case manager with any questions.
After closing and signing your grant agreement, depending on which program solution you chose, checks will be processed and delivered in approximately 3-4 weeks.
More information can be found at restore.la.gov/faqs/.
