KIRAN: La. Supreme Court suspends BR attorney arrested on felony charges

His client, James Henley, 37, was recently arrested and jailed in Caddo Parish for a 4th offense DWI. During the time he was locked up in Caddo Parish, Livingston Parish had a hold on Henley for missing a court date related to his 3rd offense DWI arrest. With the hold on Henley, even if he bonded out of Caddo, he would go directly to Livingston Parish to serve time for his outstanding bench warrant.