THE INVESTIGATORS: Pediatrician accused of exposing himself to women resigns from post with Denham Springs Police

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A pediatrician out of Livingston Parish accused of exposing himself to multiple women also previously worked with the Denham Springs Police Department, the 9News Investigators have learned.
Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack confirms to WAFB’s Scottie Hunter that Brian Zganjar, 51, served as a reserve officer with the force since 2014 but that he resigned the same day he was arrested and accused of sex crimes.
The Denham Springs Police Department confirms he primarily worked special events in the community, including football games and festivals.
According to the department, he has not been the subject of any internal affairs investigations, community complaints or disciplinary actions during his tenure with the force. The department adds they had no knowledge of the sexual complaints against him.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested the doctor on January 14, 2020, after a week-long investigation into what they consider “credible” accusations of inappropriate behavior made against him by multiple women.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says Zganjar faces one count of sexual battery, two counts of simple battery, and three counts of obscenity.
“Because of the nature of this case, I can’t go into much detail. I can tell you that we have received credible complaints regarding 51-year-old Brian E. Zganjar. Those complaints from adult females include unwanted touching and the repeated exposing of genitalia. Some of those complaints date back to 2018, with some as recent as the 2019 holiday season,” Ard said.
Zganjar was released the same day on a $76,000 bond.
Records show Zganjar, also previously admitted to smoking marijuana and self-prescribing and administering Demerol, a pain reliever. In 1998, his medical license was placed on probation for five years. In 2003, he was accused of writing a prescription in his own name for the pain-pill "Percocet".
His license was again placed on probation, then reinstated in 2009.
He is currently employed at the Pediatric Associates of Denham Springs clinic. According to the clinic’s website, Zganjar became a board-certified pediatrician in 1996. The office released the following statement about his arrest.
“It is with great misfortune that social media is the way it is today and this post is having to be made," the post begins.
“Many patients have contacted me in regards to the very recent arrest of Dr. Brian Zganjar. While we would LOVE to give all the details regarding the charges that have been placed it is an active investigation and we are not allowed to speak on any details. These charges and an arrest was made WITHOUT interviewing Dr. Zganjar nor does an arrest mean a guilty verdict has been given. Our practice will continue to run as it has without ANY interruption and Dr. Zganjar will be in the office. We apologize for ANY negative light being shined on the amazing practice we have and the patients we care for each day.”
