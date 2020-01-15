THE INVESTIGATORS: Pediatrician accused of exposing himself to women resigns from post with Denham Springs Police

“Many patients have contacted me in regards to the very recent arrest of Dr. Brian Zganjar. While we would LOVE to give all the details regarding the charges that have been placed it is an active investigation and we are not allowed to speak on any details. These charges and an arrest was made WITHOUT interviewing Dr. Zganjar nor does an arrest mean a guilty verdict has been given. Our practice will continue to run as it has without ANY interruption and Dr. Zganjar will be in the office. We apologize for ANY negative light being shined on the amazing practice we have and the patients we care for each day.”