Former Metro Councilwoman Lorri Burgess has died, Mayor Broome says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilwoman Lorri Burgess has died, according to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.
Mayor Broome tweeted the news around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 15.
“Baton Rouge lost a committed public servant today with the passing of former Councilwoman Lorri Burgess. She was a passionate advocate for our community. My most heartfelt prayers and condolences are extended to her family and loved ones during this time,” Broome said in the tweet.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
