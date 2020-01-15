FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, muggy conditions continue; rain expected Saturday

A relatively weak cold front will be sliding through the state Thursday morning and will serve as an added focus for scattered, mainly light showers through the day. Afternoon temperatures are still expected to reach the 70s for just about the entire WAFB area even with the front rolling through. The Storm Team is setting Thursday rain chances at a modest 30%. We don’t expect much, if any, thunder with the front and accumulations for those neighborhoods that do get rain are likely to be just a few hundredths of an inch at most.