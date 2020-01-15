FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, muggy conditions continue; rain expected Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warm, muggy conditions will continue through Wednesday evening, but the area should stay mainly dry.
As we’ve seen during the past few days, fog will return overnight with pockets of dense fog likely by the Thursday morning commute. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for areas along and south of the I-10/12 corridor across south Louisiana. Don’t be surprised if the advisory is expanded northward to include more parishes later Wednesday evening or overnight.
As was true for Wednesday morning, we can expect spotty sprinkles and mist in the WAFB area for the Thursday morning drive too. Daybreak temperatures for metro Baton Rouge will be in the low to mid 60s.
A relatively weak cold front will be sliding through the state Thursday morning and will serve as an added focus for scattered, mainly light showers through the day. Afternoon temperatures are still expected to reach the 70s for just about the entire WAFB area even with the front rolling through. The Storm Team is setting Thursday rain chances at a modest 30%. We don’t expect much, if any, thunder with the front and accumulations for those neighborhoods that do get rain are likely to be just a few hundredths of an inch at most.
Thursday’s front will have slowed to crawl in the northern Gulf Friday. As a result, instead of a clearing skies and much cooler and drier, less humid air, the Friday forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers and sprinkles through the day. Morning minimums Friday will be in the mid and upper 50s, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.
Afternoon temperatures will return to the 70s Saturday prior to the arrival of the next cold front later in the day. Saturday’s front could deliver a few rumbles of thunder to the region, but the Storm Team does not anticipate an active, stormy frontal event. While rain is likely during the day, Saturday rain totals are likely to be under 0.25″ for most WAFB neighborhoods.
That’s great news for Saturday’s LSU championship celebration. Yes, take the rain gear, but it will not be a washout.
Saturday’s front will usher in a substantial drop in temperatures Sunday and the following work week. After our recent run of warmer than normal days, the First Alert Forecast calls for highs only reaching the 50s from Sunday through Wednesday. In fact, the extended outlook calls for possible light freezes Tuesday and Wednesday mornings of next week (Jan. 21 and 22).
