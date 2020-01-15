FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog will impact morning drives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second day in a row, areas of dense fog will once again be problematic throughout southeast Louisiana.
A dense fog advisory has been issued until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Visibility for some neighborhoods will be seriously limited. Otherwise, it’s an unusually warm winter morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s, some 20 degrees warmer than average.
Expect mostly cloudy skies with only a few spotty showers.
Highs will top out unseasonably warm in the upper 70°s.
Overnight, more clouds and showers possible with a low of 65°.
More early morning fog probably for Thursday morning as well with isolated afternoon rains and a high of 76°.
