Denham Springs pediatrician accused of obscenity, sexual battery

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish have arrested a doctor after women accused him of behaving inappropriately.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says Dr. Brian Zganjar, 51, of Denham Springs, was arrested Jan. 14 after a week-long investigation on one count of sexual battery, two counts of simple battery, and three counts of obscenity.
Zganjar was released the same day on a $76,000 bond. He works at the Pediatric Associates of Denham Springs clinic.
According to the clinic’s website, Zganjar became a board-certified pediatrician in 1996.
“Because of the nature of this case, I can’t go into much detail. I can tell you that we have received credible complaints regarding 51-year-old Brian E. Zganjar. Those complaints from adult females include unwanted touching and the repeated exposing of genitalia. Some of those complaints date back to 2018, with some as recent as the 2019 holiday season,” Ard said.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
