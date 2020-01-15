Celebs, former LSU players react to historic football season, championship win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a wild ride watching LSU win the national championship. Some loyal fans seem to think this video was the fire players needed to make it happen.
Whatever the motivation, there’s nothing sweeter than seeing Coach O walk across a field full of confetti.
The game kept us on our toes and some celebrity tweets spoke to that. Track star, Lolo Jones, was spotted sitting next to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet. Her tweets spoke to fans’ every emotion, ‘No’ quickly followed by a joke that perhaps the Heisman Trophy winner should be renamed Usain Burrow for his speed.
Some folks like sports host, Stephen A. Smith, went against the grain and placed their bets on Clemson. He was forced to acknowledge the Tigers’ success in the end.
Love for Joe Burrow took over Twitter. We don’t have time to list all the well wishes, but here are a few. Skip Bayless called Burrow the best player in college football this season.
Derrius Guice echoed that sentiment, calling his former teammates the best in the country.
It was no surprise to see Hall of Famer Randy Moss in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His son, Thaddeus, put on a show. His dad afterward tweeting he was full of joy and proud of these boys.
The biggest get of the night perhaps went to pro-Michael Thomas. Burrow gave him a signed jersey.
And Lil Boosie has always been a fan too. He took to Instagram Monday night to congratulate the Tiger boys.
Governor John Bel Edwards said the team showed the spirit of Louisiana while Senator Bill Cassidy introduced a Senate resolution for the victory.
Clemson University’s football coach, Dabo Swinney, held his head high after the defeat, telling members of the press LSU receivers made incredible plays and the team deserved to win.
Matthew McConaughey rounds us out with a simple, but meaningful tweet, saying, “Excellence every game,” but not letting players forget the longhorns will meet them on the field.
Those are just a few of what celebs around the country are saying about the champs. LSU will no doubt be the talk of many conversations until the Natty rolls around again.
