VIDEO: Joe Burrow celebrates LSU’s National Championship victory by smoking cigar

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Shortly after No. 1 LSU defeated No. 3 Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Joe Burrow apparently celebrated the victory with a well-deserved cigar.
LSU Football tweeted out a video of the 2020 Heisman Trophy-winner and 2020 CFP National Championship MVP smoking a cigar in the interior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The video was scored to the song Get The Gat with the title “Get The Nat,” as in the national title.
The video also showed other LSU players celebrating in the locker room.
Burrow broke the NCAA single-season touchdown record in the game with his 59th touchdown of the season.
He went 31 of 49, throwing for 463 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions in the game. He also rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter.
