State leaders congratulate LSU on historic national championship victory
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, right, celebrates with wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. after scoring against Clemson during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Source: Gerald Herbert)
By Mykal Vincent | January 14, 2020 at 7:58 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 7:58 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge and Louisiana’s top political officials congratulated the LSU football team on their undefeated championship season.

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that she will present the team with a key to the city during their celebration parade scheduled for Jan. 18.

“I couldn’t be more proud. This has been a historic season. You represent the very best of Baton Rouge,” she said.

Congratulations LSU Tigers!! National Champions!! I can’t wait until the celebration parade when I present the entire LSU Football team a key to the city! #GeauxTigers #loveBatonRouge

Posted by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Monday, January 13, 2020

Congressman Steve Scalise posted a photo of himself next to President Donald Trump.

“Perfect, record-breaking season for LSU and Heisman-winner Joe Burrow. Great to watch them win it all in the Superdome with Donald Trump!” he posted.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!! Perfect, record-breaking season for LSU and Heisman-winner Joe Burrow. Great to watch them win it all in the Superdome with Donald J. Trump! Next Stop: The White House? #GeauxTigers‬

Posted by Congressman Steve Scalise on Monday, January 13, 2020

Governor John Bel Edwards, freshly sworn in to his second term, says the team has show the county the spirit of Louisiana.

“Couldn’t be more proud of college football’s newest national champions,” he said. “Geaux Tigers!”

Congratulations, LSU Football! This team has shown the country the spirit of Louisiana, and we couldn’t be more proud of...

Posted by Governor John Bel Edwards on Monday, January 13, 2020

Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy also wished the team congratulations.

“No doubt, the Tigers will go down as one of the best teams in college football history,” Kennedy said.

Congratulations to @LSUFootball, the 2020 National Champions! No doubt, the Tigers will go down as one of the best teams in college football history, and Louisiana couldn’t be more proud. #GeauxTigers

Posted by Senator John Kennedy on Monday, January 13, 2020

For the fourth time in program history, the LSU Tigers are the national champions. Congratulations to all the coaches,...

Posted by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy on Monday, January 13, 2020

