BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During winter, boucheries are performed along River Road in south Louisiana. Fortunately, winter is also turnip season. Smothered pork with turnips has become a common dish on the Cajun table.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
2½ pounds cubed pork
4 turnips, peeled and diced
½ cup vegetable oil
½ cup flour
1 cup diced onions
1 cup diced celery
½ cup diced bell peppers
¼ cup minced garlic
4 cups beef or chicken stock
1 cup sliced green onions
½ cup chopped parsley
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
Method:
In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a light brown roux is achieved.
Stir-fry pork into roux.
Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic. Continue cooking 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Blend in turnips.
Pour in stock, a little at a time, stirring constantly. Bring to a low boil then reduce to simmer and cook 45 minutes.
Add green onions and parsley. Season to taste with salt and cracked black pepper.
Continue to cook until pork is tender.
