Mayor to present LSU Tigers with a key to the city, parade planned for LSU football team after CFP National Championship win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tigers fans are invited to celebrate with LSU after the football team won its fourth national title in school history by defeating Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13.
A parade will be hosted on LSU’s campus Saturday, Jan. 18. The parade is set to begin around 11 a.m., information provided by LSU says. The specific route of the parade will be announced at a later time.
Following the parade, a special celebration will be held at Tiger Stadium Championship Plaza. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will present the entire LSU football team a key to the city for the win at that celebration.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the LSU Tigers. This has been a historic season and they represent the very best of Baton Rouge,” said Mayor Broome.
