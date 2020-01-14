Man arrested after police standoff on N 37th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 57-year-old man is being charged after a police standoff on N 37th Street near Gus Young Avenue.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers initially responded to a house on N 37th Street to issue a misdemeanor citation. The situation turned into a standoff, and Byron Keith Johnson was later arrested.
He’s charged with attempted second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.
