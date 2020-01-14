Man accused of raping girl under 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 42-year-old man is now behind bars for allegedly raping a girl under the age of 13.
The arrest report states the now 17-year-old victim says the man, identified as Nicholas Scott, would come to her and her mother’s home on Scotland Avenue and would wait for her mother to go to bed before doing anything. She claims the sexual assault took place when she was between 10 and 11-years-old.
The victim described two occasions in which Scott reportedly sexually assaulted her.
She says she finally told someone about the assaults when a coworker was talking about some abuse in her own life and she then felt comfortable enough to share what she says happened to her. The coworker was able to confirm with police the abuse that the victim told her about. She says she didn’t get the details though, because she didn’t want to know.
Scott was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 14 on charges of first degree rape and sexual battery.
