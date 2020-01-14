LSU returning to Baton Rouge following national championship victory

LSU vs. Clemson Jan. 13, 2020 (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Mykal Vincent | January 14, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 10:52 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The national champions are on their way home!

The team departed from New Orleans at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to arrive back on LSU’s campus around 11:45 a.m. at the football operations building.

The Tigers capped an undefeated season with a 42-25 victory over the defending champions, the Clemson Tigers.

