LSU championship celebration parade to be held Jan. 18

Information provided by LSUsports.net
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team will participate in a celebration of its college football national championship on Saturday, January 18, on LSU’s campus. Admission is free and fans are encouraged to attend.
A parade running through LSU's campus will begin at 11 a.m. at LSU's school of music. The parade will go through LSU's campus and end up at the west side of Tiger Stadium via Victory Hill. The National Championship Celebration will begin at 12 p.m. outside the west side of Tiger Stadium.
RELATED STORIES:
- Here’s where you can buy LSU National Champions gear
- VIDEO: Joe Burrow celebrates LSU’s National Championship victory by smoking cigar
- LSU fan starts GoFundMe to buy Clemson mascot new outfit after numerous jokes about its appearance
- Here’s how much LSU coaches will earn in bonuses for team’s incredible 2019 season
- Mayor to present LSU Tigers with a key to the city, parade planned for LSU football team after CFP National Championship win
Free parking will be made available around campus, and food and beverage concession stands will be open in Lot 101. National championship gear will also be available for purchase at the LSU Sports Shop and around Tiger Stadium. Parish County Line will provide live music outside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center prior to the beginning of the parade in the commons of the PMAC. Stay tuned to LSUsports.net and @LSUFootball on Twitter for the latest updates.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.