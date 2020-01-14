Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is inaugurating a new governor. Tate Reeves takes the oath of office Tuesday to succeed fellow Republican Phil Bryant. Reeves has been lieutenant governor the past eight years and previously served eight years as state treasurer. He and Bryant have pushed tax cuts and trimmed state budgets. The 45-year-old Reeves inherits several immediate challenges. One problem is an understaffed prison system that was recently shaken by deadly violence. Reeves says he wants to increase teacher salaries that are among the lowest in the United States. He was the 32nd lieutenant governor of Mississippi and becomes the 65th governor.