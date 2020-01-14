Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI INAUGURATION
Mississippi is inaugurating GOP's Tate Reeves as governor
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is inaugurating a new governor. Tate Reeves takes the oath of office Tuesday to succeed fellow Republican Phil Bryant. Reeves has been lieutenant governor the past eight years and previously served eight years as state treasurer. He and Bryant have pushed tax cuts and trimmed state budgets. The 45-year-old Reeves inherits several immediate challenges. One problem is an understaffed prison system that was recently shaken by deadly violence. Reeves says he wants to increase teacher salaries that are among the lowest in the United States. He was the 32nd lieutenant governor of Mississippi and becomes the 65th governor.
Mississippi's new governor inheriting troubled prison system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Tate Reeves will face immediate challenges as the new governor of Mississippi. One problem is an understaffed prison system that was recently rocked by deadly violence. Reeves is being inaugurated Tuesday at the state Capitol. He will succeed Republican Phil Bryant, who has served two terms. The 45-year-old Reeves has been lieutenant governor for eight years. In the November election, he defeated Democrat Jim Hood, who was the state's four-term attorney general. Reeves was Mississippi's 32nd lieutenant governor. He becomes the 65th governor. He is keeping some state agency directors and will replace others.
CHILD PORN CONVICTION
Sentencing set for Mississippi man whose wife found porn
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man whose wife found images of nude children in their home has been convicted of possessing child pornography. A federal jury in Gulfport returned the verdict against 41-year-old Taryn Goin Naidoo. His sentencing is set for April. The Sun-Herald reports that Naidoo's wife called police in July 2017 after finding multiple images of nude children stored on computer memory cards he kept in a safe. The Diamondhead businessman claimed the woman was trying to set him up because she wanted a divorce. But jurors convicted him on three counts on Friday. A prosecutor says the woman took their children and moved to Alabama.
CRIME REDUCTION
Law enforcement teamwork credited for decrease in crime
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A law enforcement partnership is being credited as helping decrease homicides and violent crimes in a Mississippi city. The Natchez Democrat reports the city's police chief says there were three homicides in 2019 compared to a dozen the year before. A U.S. attorney says the city's officers teamed up with multiple agencies for a program designed to decrease violent crime. The police chief says the city also took part in a community-based crime camera system. Nearly 120 cameras have recently been installed in the city. He says there was a pay increase to help recruit and retain officers.
AP-US-SEVERE-STORMS
Recovery begins after storms kill 11 in Midwest, South
Icy roads, deadly tornadoes, punishing waves were all part of the severe weekend weather blamed for 11 deaths and major damage in parts of the Midwest, South and Northeast. The death toll included tornado victims in Alabama and Louisiana and two first responders struck by a car at an icy Texas accident scene. Another icy road death was reported in Iowa. A drowning was reported in Oklahoma flooding. In Wisconsin, wind, waves and flooding caused major damage Saturday to Port Milwaukee on Lake Michigan. Officials spent Sunday assessing damage and working to restore power to tens of thousands.
LANDFILL DECISION
Mississippi officials set to rule on controversial landfill
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's Department of Environmental Quality is set to decide on whether a controversial new landfill will be allowed in a county that already has two other trash dumping sites. The Clarion-Ledger reports a meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, one hour ahead of incoming Gov. Tate Reeves' inauguration ceremony. If approved, the site would be located in Ridgeland, adding a third landfill within Madison County's lines. The city's mayor, an alderman and other community members and officials have opposed the idea. The waste company contends its community agreement provides for environmental, economic and educational benefits for those closest to the site.