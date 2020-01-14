Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two sports journalists who recently died have been honored in the press box of the Superdome in Louisiana for the College Football Playoff national championship game between Louisiana State and Clemson universities. The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reports seats were reserved in the press box Monday for Carley McCord and Edward Aschoff. McCord, 30, died in a plane crash in Louisiana last month. She was the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. McCord, 34, had also been honored with a reserved seat in the press box when the New Orleans Saints played the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFL playoffs on Jan. 5. Aschoff died Dec. 24, on his 34th birthday, after battling pneumonia.