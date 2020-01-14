Here’s where you can buy LSU National Champions gear

LSU vs. Clemson Jan. 13, 2020 (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Nick Gremillion | January 13, 2020 at 11:21 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 11:21 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has won the College Football Playoff National Championship! Here’s where you can get championship LSU gear in Louisiana.

The following stores will open late Monday night (Jan. 13) immediately after the game to sell championship gear:

  • Academy - all Louisiana locations (while supplies last)
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods - all Louisiana locations (while supplies last)
  • Shoe Station - both Baton Rouge locations for an hour after the game (while supplies last)

The following stores will have LSU championship gear on Tuesday, Jan. 14:

Remember, if you can’t make it out to pick up some LSU championship gear you can buy online from the retailers mentioned above.

