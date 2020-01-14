Here’s where you can buy LSU National Champions gear

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has won the College Football Playoff National Championship! Here’s where you can get championship LSU gear in Louisiana.
The following stores will open late Monday night (Jan. 13) immediately after the game to sell championship gear:
- Academy - all Louisiana locations (while supplies last)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods - all Louisiana locations (while supplies last)
- Shoe Station - both Baton Rouge locations for an hour after the game (while supplies last)
The following stores will have LSU championship gear on Tuesday, Jan. 14:
- Walmart - most Louisiana locations
- Target - most Louisiana locations
- Purple & Gold and Black & Gold Shop - Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge and Veterans Boulevard in Metairie
- Academy - all Louisiana locations
- Dick’s Sporting Goods - all Louisiana locations
Remember, if you can’t make it out to pick up some LSU championship gear you can buy online from the retailers mentioned above.
