GET THE GAT: Watch the national champions locker room celebration

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - In what has become a tradition for the Tigers, LSU All-American safety Grant Delpit streamed a live video on his Instagram page from the locker room immediately following the team’s national championship victory over Clemson.
Former LSU star wideout Odell Bekcham, Jr. joined the team while their theme song for the season, “Get the Gat” by Lil ELT, played in the background.
In late December, Delpit tweeted out a video introducing social media and LSU fans to the “get the gat challenge.”
