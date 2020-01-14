‘THE GEAUXT’: Joe Burrow graces the cover of Sports Illustrated again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow graces the cover of Sports Illustrated after LSU’s 42-25 victory over No. 3 Clemson.
In a Tweet from LSU football, it shows Burrow on the cover with the saying ‘The Geauxt’.
LSU ended Clemson’s 29-game win streak. Clemson was defending its 2019 CFP National Championship win.
Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had not lost a game since high school until LSU handed him his first collegiate defeat.
Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow went 31 of 49, throwing for 463 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter.
