FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog expected to redevelop overnight into Wednesday morning

While the current guidance does not indicate a stormy weather event with the weekend cold front, we will experience a substantial change in temperatures. Sunday morning will be much cooler with daybreak temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs struggling to make 60° for most of the WAFB region. Monday looks even cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. In fact, the extended outlook calls for daytime highs in the 50s for all of next week and even hints at potential morning frosts and/or freezes Tuesday and Wednesday (Jan. 21 and 22).