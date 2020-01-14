FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog expected to redevelop overnight into Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Areas of dense fog will redevelop overnight and remain a problem well into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) has already issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of the WAFB area. That advisory is currently issued for the period from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. As was the case Monday evening, the Storm Team suspects the area currently under that Dense Fog Advisory could be expanded later Tuesday night.
In addition to the onset of fog, we could see a few sprinkles/drizzles/mist in the area Tuesday night into the morning. Therefore, be ready for slick streets in places for that Wednesday morning commute.
Our muggy, warm air mass will keep temperatures in the 60s through the night and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday stays mostly cloudy to cloudy through the day with a few passing light showers. Rain chances for the day are set at 20% or less and rain amounts will be minimal where it does fall. Highs will return to the mid to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.
Fog is expected to return Thursday morning as well. After a morning start in the 60s, Thursday’s highs will likely reach the mid 70s for most WAFB neighborhoods. Set rain chances at 20% to 30% Thursday, with minimal rain amounts in those areas that do get a light shower. Fog may be less of a factor Friday morning, but it will be another day in the 70s under a sun/cloud mix with isolated light showers possible once again.
Saturday will be the last day in the 70s as we await the arrival of a cold front during the latter half of the day. Rain is likely with Saturday’s front, but preliminary estimates suggest most WAFB neighborhoods will see less than 0.25″ of rain for the event. More importantly, the Storm Team does not expect much, if any, severe weather with Saturday’s front.
While the current guidance does not indicate a stormy weather event with the weekend cold front, we will experience a substantial change in temperatures. Sunday morning will be much cooler with daybreak temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs struggling to make 60° for most of the WAFB region. Monday looks even cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. In fact, the extended outlook calls for daytime highs in the 50s for all of next week and even hints at potential morning frosts and/or freezes Tuesday and Wednesday (Jan. 21 and 22).
