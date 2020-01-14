FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog advisory in effect until noon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A quiet Tuesday morning on First Alert Doppler radar. A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
Visibility is down to less than 1/16 of a mile in some areas. Allow yourself some extra drive time.
Clouds will stick around today and a 30-50% coverage of scattered showers and isolated storms will remain in the forecast.
Temperatures topping out in the upper 70°s, unseasonably warm today.
Widespread dense fog will return overnight as lows dip to the mid-60°s.
Expect another challenging drive Wednesday morning due to thick fog. Isolated rain and a high of 79°, still way too warm for mid-January.
