FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog advisory in effect until noon

By Diane Deaton | January 14, 2020 at 5:14 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 5:14 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A quiet Tuesday morning on First Alert Doppler radar. A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.

Visibility is down to less than 1/16 of a mile in some areas. Allow yourself some extra drive time.

Clouds will stick around today and a 30-50% coverage of scattered showers and isolated storms will remain in the forecast.

Temperatures topping out in the upper 70°s, unseasonably warm today.

Widespread dense fog will return overnight as lows dip to the mid-60°s.

Expect another challenging drive Wednesday morning due to thick fog. Isolated rain and a high of 79°, still way too warm for mid-January.

