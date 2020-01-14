College football honors reporters Edward Aschoff and Carley McCord during 2020 National Championship Game

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - In memory of two fallen sports reporters, organizers of the college football national championship game reserved workspaces for Carley McCord and Edward Aschoff, who died four days apart from each other in December. The two reporters both worked at ESPN at one point in their careers.
Aschoff, an ESPN college football reporter, died on his 34th birthday December 24, according to the network.
Earlier that month, Aschoff tweeted he had pneumonia.
McCord, a sports reporter with WDSU television in New Orleans, was one of five people who died in a plane crash headed for the college football playoff semifinal in Atlanta on December 28.
She was the daughter-in-law of Louisiana State University Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger.
McCord served as in-game host for the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. The teams remembered McCord’s “infectious personality.”
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.