College football honors reporters Edward Aschoff and Carley McCord during 2020 National Championship Game
Carley Ann McCord and Edward Aschoff. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | January 14, 2020 at 7:33 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 7:33 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - In memory of two fallen sports reporters, organizers of the college football national championship game reserved workspaces for Carley McCord and Edward Aschoff, who died four days apart from each other in December. The two reporters both worked at ESPN at one point in their careers.

Aschoff, an ESPN college football reporter, died on his 34th birthday December 24, according to the network.

Earlier that month, Aschoff tweeted he had pneumonia.

A work station at the College Football Playoff National Championship was reserved for Edward Aschoff, an ESPN reporter who died in 2019 of HLH stemming from a case of pneumonia. (Source: CNN/Jeffrey York)

McCord, a sports reporter with WDSU television in New Orleans, was one of five people who died in a plane crash headed for the college football playoff semifinal in Atlanta on December 28.

She was the daughter-in-law of Louisiana State University Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger.

A work station at the College Football Playoff National Championship was reserved for Carley McCord, a sports reporter for CNN affiliate WDSU, who died in a plane crash in Louisiana on December 28, 2019. (Source: CNN/Jeffrey York)

McCord served as in-game host for the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. The teams remembered McCord’s “infectious personality.”

