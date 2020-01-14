Baton Rouge police investigating after person found dead in car

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in an abandoned vehicle on Monday, Jan. 13, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD says officers responded to the 3600 block of Lanier Drive around noon Monday, where a person was found dead in a vehicle.
Details are limited at this time, and WAFB will update the story once more information is available.
